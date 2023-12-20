Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage in September 2023, and the pair have been battling it out in court ever since.

Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) called the pair’s union “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation” in his divorce filing. The documents, which Jeezy initially signed in June 2023, revealed that the exes “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

The rapper is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the duo’s daughter, Monaco, whom they welcomed in January 2022. During an October appearance on Sherri, Mai noted that Monaco has been her “north star” as she navigates the divorce proceedings and cheating allegations.

“I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” she explained.

Keep scrolling to see every accusation Jeezy and Mai have made about each other throughout their divorce:

Infidelity Allegations

Mai responded to Jeezy’s divorce petition in November 2023 by asking the court to uphold a clause in their prenuptial agreement that penalizes any party who cheated throughout the course of the marriage. She also requested an “equitable division” of all assets in court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

A spokesperson for Jeezy denied the cheating claims, telling Us in December 2023: “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf [is] 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time.”

Jeezy Accuses Mai of Being Their Daughter’s ‘Gatekeeper’

In November 2023, Jeezy requested a temporary court hearing to settle custody of Monaco. In court documents obtained by Page Six, the musician claimed that Mai was acting as a “gatekeeper” between him and their daughter.

Jeezy stated in the documents that Monaco has been “temporarily” residing with Mai since he filed for divorce.

“Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis,” the filing read. “While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible.”

Jeezy further claimed that the “fluid parenting schedule” had become “stressful” for Monaco.

“[Jeannie’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child,” he alleged.

Us reached out to both Jeezy and Mai for comment at the time.

Mai Raises Concerns About Firearm Safety

Mai hit back with a filing of her own in December 2023.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers, is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” the court documents obtained by Us read.

The filing continued: “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

Us reached out to Jeezy for comment.