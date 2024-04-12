Jeezy is seeking primary custody of his and Jeannie Mai’s 2-year-old daughter amid their ongoing divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Jeezy, 46, filed for custody of his and Mai’s daughter Monaco on Wednesday, April 10. The rapper (real name is Jay Jenkins) claimed he wanted to amend his and his ex’s custody agreement because the toddler wants to live with her dad full-time due to Mai’s busy schedule.

Jeezy alleged that he agreed to move into the basement of his and Mai’s home, but the Talk alum, 45, moved out of the house and took their daughter with her, per the outlet.

After Mai moved out, Jeezy claimed that Mai’s brother and mother were the ones primarily caring for his daughter. He shared that he believed Mai’s current schedule isn’t good for their daughter and that their little one would benefit from living with her dad full-time.

In addition to seeking custody, Jeezy is also claiming that Mai has not let him have his parenting time for the last two months. In addition to Monaco, Jeezy is also the father to three other kids from previous relationships.

Us Weekly has reached out to Mai for comment.

Us confirmed in September 2023 that Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai after two years of marriage. Since he initially filed, the exes have been engaged in an ongoing legal battle over their split. While coping with her messy divorce, Mai has been candid about how her daughter has helped her persevere.

“Monaco? That is my North Star,” Mai shared during an October 20233 episode of Sherri. “And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her.”

One month later, Jeezy claimed that Mai was acting as a “gatekeeper” between him and his daughter and that their “fluid parenting schedule” had become stressful for Monaco.

“[Jeannie’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child,” he alleged in docs at the time.

That same month, Mai accused Jeezy of infidelity. She asked the judge not to enforce the pair’s prenuptial agreement since the document included a penalty if either one of them cheated during their marriage. Jeezy refuted Mai’s allegations.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” his rep told Us in December 2023.