She’s a supermom! Influencer Desi Perkins, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Steven Perkins, has found great success with her skincare line, Dezi Skin. Her empire is expanding, with a combined following of over 7.6 million on Instagram and YouTube. Not only is Perkins, 35, a content creator, celebrity makeup artist and beauty guru, but she also launched her own brand of sunglasses, Dezi, in summer 2020.

The YouTuber started from scratch and has made her way up, building her brand for the past 12 years. Starting with content creation and makeup collabs, she took what she learned from those experiences while building Dezi Skin.

She’s been busy expanding her family, too. Perkins announced she’s expecting a baby girl on Instagram in March, making their 21-month-old, Ocean, a soon-to-be big brother.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Perkins – how her pregnancy is going, what’s next for her and more.

Us: How is your pregnancy going so far? How is this pregnancy different from your first?

Desi Perkins: I would say I’ve now been able to experience two very different pregnancies. I compare my first pregnancy to a Disney pregnancy haha. Everything felt like a happy ending after a long struggle with infertility. I felt beautiful and I’m now realizing with my second pregnancy that I had minimal symptoms with my first. My second pregnancy has me experiencing symptoms I didn’t even know were possible in pregnancy. Frankly, I’m surprised that as women there is a lot that can happen in pregnancy that we aren’t aware of. I’ve had complications this time around and am currently on bed rest until things look better or I’m ready to have the baby. However, I’m still just as excited to meet our baby girl. I can tell she’s going to be a fighter.

Us: What are Ocean’s latest milestones? Is he ready to take on the role as big brother?

DP: I keep a digital “first” and “milestones” note in my phone where I have all his special moments and I include pictures and videos, even voice notes so I can remember all the amazing things he does. He is now saying “I love you” which melts my heart. I can see he’s a very empathetic kid, he has been taking care of me. He picks a flower for me and brings it to me most mornings. His dad is teaching him how to be a complete gentleman.

Us: What’s new with your brands DEZI and DEZI SKIN?

DP: I’m so proud of how far we have come in a short time especially being a small self-funded team. Along with all the new launches we have coming, I want to expand our brand and hopefully take them into stores soon. I think especially with sunglasses it would be nice to have a place where our customers can go and try them on. So many exciting things are coming!

Us: What’s your secret to your success in growing followers? What is it about your content that engages your followers?

DP: The secret is simple, it’s consistency. Especially now with the way TikTok is changing the game with how people connect. It’s not necessarily about being a big influencer, it’s about having something to share and most of the time there’s people who want to watch, you just have to remain consistent. If you have a skill, share it. You may think your day to day is boring but I promise I love watching, for example “stay at home moms day in the life”. These apps are the new tv so create your own reality show.

Us: Was there a pivotal moment in your life that really helped grow your followers?

DP: I set a goal to post every day for a month and I was strict with it. Eventually, I got noticed by one of the largest makeup accounts at the time (Vegas Nay) and she reposted me. I’ll never forget how my phone blew up! That was a huge moment for me. I grew so much from that moment and it gave me the reassurance that I was on the right track.

Us: What’s the best advice you can give on becoming an influencer/YouTube star?

DP: Don’t start off trying to do or be what someone else is because you think that’s what works. Be yourself from the start so you never have to stay in the box you create for yourself if you don’t. The world needs variety, always remember that.

Us: What are three fun facts about you that no one knows?

DP: Hmm well, I have a phobia of cotton balls lol. You can’t get me to tear one apart ever. The thought of that makes me so uncomfortable. I’ve been working since I was 14 and a half. I graduated college with the intent to be an elementary school teacher. I ended up teaching makeup instead and now I teach my son.

Us: What (if any) celebrity has reached out to you to try to collab and/or said they were a fan? What was that conversation like? (We noticed Shay Mitchell is a supporter!)

DP: I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many celebrities. It’s wild to think about. Shay Mitchell is just such a cool, down-to-earth person and she is also super supportive. I guess when you grow up watching certain people who have an impact on you through a movie or their music, it can be unreal working with them. I’ve worked with J. Lo a few times already and she has had a huge impact because she played Selena and that was the first moment I was introduced to her. Kim Kardashian was also so nice to work with. She truly just treats people with respect. I met her before I was even on social really and I don’t even know if she knows this but I talked to her at an event that a friend invited me to and she was just so nice and took time to have a conversation with me when there was nothing I could do for her in return. I think that’s when you can tell if someone is a good person. Years later we got to film together for YouTube and I did her makeup and I wasn’t that nervous because I already knew she was cool.

Us: Who (celebrity-wise) is your biggest inspiration? Whose account do you follow the most and what do you love about him/her?

DP: Hmm let’s see.. well I don’t think there is one particular celebrity I look up to for everything. I admire different people for different things. I admire Rihanna for her ability to take fashion risks and her confidence is beautiful as well. I also admire that she came into the makeup world and shook things up. I admire The Rock for his work ethic. He makes so many movies I don’t know how he does it. I admire Jen Atkin who started as a celebrity hairstylist and has turned that into such a successful hair brand OUAI. She is also a person who will never hesitate to help me when I need business advice. She truly wants everyone to win and that is hard to find. Interesting list I have now that I think of it haha.

Us: What’s your goal? What are you hoping to accomplish and/or spread the word about?

DP: My goal is to live an authentic life doing what I love while sharing real life experiences that make people feel seen. Out of all that I have accomplished, creating my fertility journey on YouTube has been something I am most proud of. I realized then that the biggest impact I could have was making people feel seen. I wanna continue to do that through all my projects in some way.

