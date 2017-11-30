How do you mint your status as a stylish celebrity couple? You hit up a fashion event in coordinated outfits like Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham did at the 2017 FN Achievement Awards on Tuesday, November 28, in NYC.

The buzzy duo recently rekindled their romance and have confirmed that they are stronger than ever in yet another twinning-style moment by rocking the color of the season: rich emerald green. Let’s break down their looks, shall we? Moretz donned a navy sheath skirt with green polka dots and paired the statement skirt with an embroidered top and the perfect deep green blazer.

Beckham on the other hand opted for a pair of classic tartan pants, which echoed his girlfriends blue and green color palette. But unlike Moretz, Beckham’s look was more classic: he paired his seasonal trousers with a crisp white button-down (left unbuttoned for a more casual look) and a standard navy blue blazer. The result? The couple looked downright debonair.

This isn’t the first time that the Carrie star and the photographer have been spotted in a twinning moment. Earlier this month they not only co-hosted the Xbox One X VIP Event and Xbox Live Session in NYC, but they also coordinated their outfits with matching uber chic denim jackets. Much like their emerald moment, their ensembles weren’t too matchy-matchy — while Moretz rocked a nearly-Canadian tuxedo with a pair of flared bootleg jeans (the denim style of the moment) and a black turtleneck, Beckham looked like a modern day James Dean with a white t-shirt with rolled up sleeves and black stovepipe pants.

Taking it one more step, Moretz told Us that they share clothes! “I share a lot of his clothes … Well, I steal a lot of his clothing … I give him good facial products and I take his jackets!” she said.

Our takeaway: we can’t wait to see how this stylish couple makes matching outfits even cooler.

