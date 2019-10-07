



Chloe Grace Moretz is bringing back clear lip gloss, which means it’s about time you unearth your favorite formula from the past — or maybe cop the very-exact formula The Addams Family star turned heads in on the red carpet.

The actress attended the premiere of The Addams Family on October 6, 2019, dressed to impress in a long-sleeve dress from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 collection. But in addition to her killer red carpet ensemble, we couldn’t take our eyes off of her lust-worthy, sparkly makeup, brought to life by celebrity makeup artist, Mai Quynh.

To our benefit, the makeup pro posted a breakdown of the lust-worthy look on her Instagram feed. Her perfectly glossed pout was achieved using Pat McGrath Labs Lip Gloss in Love Potion, a clear, $30 formula infused with specks of gold glitter. Before layering it onto the star’s lips for natural-looking shine, Quynh defined them and created a long-lasting base with Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Done Undone, a light pink nude shade.

And to recreate the rest of the look at home, you’re going to need a few popular products from Pat McGrath, or at least, the right dupes to help fake it. The specific palettes Quynh used on her eyes were the McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Palette and Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio. “I layered Astral Solstice (Mothership VI) and Iridescent Pink (Highlighting Trio) on her inner eyelid,” explained the artist. “Then I applied Eyedols Eyeshadow in Divine Mink to her outer crease and lash line. Next, I finished her eyes with Fetisheyes Mascara in Black.”

Moretz isn’t the only celeb who’s been turning to lip gloss over opaque formulas. Everyone from Saweetie to Michelle Obama is bringing back the ‘90s beauty trend — so what are you waiting for?

