



Allow Us to paint the scene: Saweetie sat on a dark leather couch in the basement of a chic event space wearing a fire engine-red sequin romper and a matching bomber jacket. She accessorized the ensemble with a diamond chain necklace and wore a bold set of falsies so bold, they nearly touched her eyebrows. Delicately placed in the rapper’s sleek lob were Cheetos-themed hair clips to show her love for the snack at the first-ever, snack-inspired fashion show in NYC.

The singer was at the Altman Building on Wednesday, September 5 to perform two of her hit singles “Icy Girl” and “My Type” on the runway. But before that, we had the chance to talk all things beauty, style and of course, snacks. “I’m a huge fan of hot Cheetos,” she said, making direct eye contact, so as to show her level of commitment to the brand. “I used to eat them for breakfast. People do that, right?” she laughed. We agreed, because there’s no way we were about to tell a singer with 3.5 million followers that no, Cheetos are a midday snack and a midday snack only.

Obviously, the topic of makeup came up, quickly. “I haven’t done my own makeup since May,” said Saweetie. “I’m normally getting glammed for my events and when I can give my skin a break, I do. My daily routine for beauty right now is just moisturizer,” she says, showing me a photo of her current favorite formula on her iPhone — Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme, which has a fruity scent of oranges. “It smells so good,” she gushed.

“But if we’re talking about glam, I like a lot of makeup,” says the stunner and I take note of her smoky eye and professionally done, sharp contour. “I like it to look natural, to be smooth, dewy glowy. I like my eyebrows to look nice and I love lip gloss. That’s essential to the Saweetie look.”

And, of course, we had to find out what formula she’s currently loving. “Right now, my favorite is Dazzleglass by MAC, but I’m coming out with my own lip gloss line,” the rapper casually admitted. “I’ll have three flavors, three colors and their own flavor. I’m just doing a little bit more testing to make sure it’s perfect.”

The conversation veered to another hot topic: lashes. Even though the singer hasn’t done her own makeup in months, she was excited to share a hot tip for fellow lash obsessees. “I get extensions, but when they start to get spotty, I go buy wispy lashes and cut them up. I put them where the gaps are when I don’t have time to get a fill.” This will save you from destroying your pricey extensions by slathering them with mascara.

Finally, we couldn’t leave without knowing where Saweetie’s style inspiration comes from. Low and behold, the singer looks to the same social media platform as the Duchess of Sussex. “My everyday style influence comes from Pinterest. I’ll type in a mood or a color and put palette or pattern and a whole bunch of images come up, so I create a mood board,” she explains. “I use it for performances because I don’t want to limit my stylist to just one look. I give him several and we combine looks and take it to the next level.”

