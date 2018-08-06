Fact: the best part about a good press tour is all of the potential fashion and beauty inspiration you can get from the lead star’s many outfit and look changes throughout the week. And that’s just what we’ve gotten over the past week or so, as Chloe Grace Moretz has been promoting her latest film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post — and she has been churning out some serious lewks.

See Queen Letizia of Spain’s Most Stunning Style Moments

For example, the leading lady effectively proved that you can pair a crimson red dress and pink makeup and pull it off with cool-girl flair for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And it all came down to subtle nuances in the look.

First, Chloe’s dress was an updated mod-style mock neck red minidress with long bishop sleeves, subtle fit-and-flare pintucking to enhance the waist and a pleated skirt. And of course, the color was a major statement — a rich, vivid crimson that had us all yearning for fall in an instant. But, to keep the dress fresh, Moretz also added sparkling mules with glitter lip embellishment for a whimsical touch.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

And though her frock was classic, the girlie vibes that Moretz sported on her toes were echoed in her makeup — specifically in her monochrome pink look. Celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh created a tonal soft pink eye with a subtle gradient to define Moretz’s features (not too bright which would have given off ‘80s throwback vibes), but echoed the same soft hues in the actress’ glossy lips and subtle flush. Just add Moretz’s signature shiny, but not too perfect blowout and you’ve got yourself a thoroughly modern look.

Stars Suit Up in Blazer Dresses: See the 10 Top Red Carpet Looks!

This isn’t the first time that Moretz has revamped a classic retro style with utterly 2018 touches. Just last week, thanks to the young actress, we all got in on the secret to battable-’60s-style lashes in a snap. See — it’s the press tour that keeps on giving.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!