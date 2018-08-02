Chloe Grace Moretz is a girl on fire! The actress is coming off the success of her Netflix film Brain on Fire all while promoting her next flick, The Miseducation of Cameron Post— so naturally she’s kicked the glamour up a notch. The 21-year-old actress served major movie star vibes at the premiere of her new film, rocking a revamped mod look straight out of the playbook of actresses like Catherine Deneuve, complete with major lashes that were made for batting.

Luckily for Us, Moretz’s makeup pro Mai Quynh shared her exact steps to creating the lashy look for the starlet. The key to this ‘60s glam was the heavy fringe on both Moretz’s upper and lower lashes. Turns out, Quynh shared with her followers on Instagram that she used two sets of Ardell Demi Wispies — one that she set on top of her upper lashes and another underneath them. The result: an extra-full, flirty look.

Given the statement that her battable-eyes were, the rest of Moretz’s face was understated but polished. Quynh used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pen in Universal Light, to groom the former 30 Rock actress’ brows without making them look overdone or filled in. For the cheeks, the glam pro swished a soft peachy pink from the Chantecaille L’Arbe Illumine Palette to give her a baby flush. To finish, the same hue was echoed in Moretz’s lips with Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Extreme in the shade Cameo.

Just add voluminous hair that is slightly pulled back at the crown and a feminine tailored two piece outfit, and you have yourself a modern day romantic icon.

