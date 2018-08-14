If the muggy August weather and dog-days-of-summer glam has you looking forward to cooler days, you’re not alone. But vampy lip season approacheth, and Chloe Grace Moretz has given Us the perfect basis for a rich, tonal beauty look to rock for Autumn. Consider it your no-fails tutorial for feeling fabulous this fall.

Luckily for us, we don’t just have to take our own walk through the makeup wilderness and try to copy a vague roadmap of the beat. Moretz’s glam pro Mai Quynh shared her step by step for the sumptuous style down to the products she used in an Instagram post.

Chloe Grace Moretz Gives Masterclass in the Red Dress, Pink Makeup Combination

For the eyes, Quynh employed the Chanel Eyeshadow Quad in Eclat Enigmatique, swapping a wash of the champagne shade across the lid and through the crease, but rimming the eyes with a burnished gold shade to make her peepers pop without getting too severe. And keeping with this warm hazy eye, Moretz’s lashes were also kept fluffy, separate and natural. Although Quynh didn’t share used, We’d suggest Glossier Lash Slick for this.

Then for the cheeks: a rich, but still sheer, flush swept from the apples up the cheekbones in an uber ‘90s manner (Sophia Bush also rocked blush like this recently — see how she wore it here). For this task, Quynh reached for Kjaer Weis Blush in Sun Touched for the perfect just-a-smidge-burnt-from-too-much-sun glow.

Chloe Grace Moretz’s Makeup Pro Shared a Lash Trick That’s Perfect for Date Night

And the lips: a brick red, sumptuous shade that is the lipstick equivalent of a molten chocolate cake. For this, Quynh painted Moretz’s pout in Lorac Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in the hue Sienna.

Because the tones all tie together, Moretz looks effortlessly sophisticated and put together. Thus, we’re putting this in our beauty arsenal for a fall day when we need to look fab, but not overdone.

