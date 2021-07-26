A golden smile! Chris Brown’s teeth just got a mega makeover with a little help from Thomas Connelly, the self-proclaimed “father of diamond dentistry.”

The 32-year-old singer teamed up with Connelly to get a very unique grill that wouldn’t impact his ability to speak or sing, making it pretty comfortable for everyday wear.

“@Chrisbrownofficial showing off his new gold grills by me,” Dr. Connelly wrote via Instagram. “These grills are 100% 24kt gold covering all 28 teeth.”

As for what makes the design so innovative? Well, it’s all thanks to it’s “magnetic retention design.”

“Breezy had 9 magnetic embedded gold crowns placed on all his back molars. This allows the grills to fit and lock in the magnets with precision on the fronts of all the teeth,” Dr. Connelly continued. “The magnets not only make the grills super secure but they allow less metal that usually covers the inside of the teeth.”

As a result, the “Indigo” vocalist will be able to “sing and speak normally while wearing an entire set of grills.”

Fans were quick to obsess over Brown’s blinged-out smile, taking the comments section by storm.

One fan said, “That’s next level. Respect,” while another person added: “Okay. This makes me what some grills.”

Others couldn’t get over the intricate design and innovative technology that Dr. Connelly enlisted. “Absolute top of the game! 🔥💪🏻🦷,” one person wrote in response to the gold teeth. “Damn it … I need a video on how u did that. That’s crazy,” another person added.

Dr. Connelly has a handful of celebrity clients including Post Malone, whom he outfitted with a $1.6 million set — which was complete with diamond fangs — back in June.

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend!! With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 diamond fangs with a total weight of 12 carats, Post Malone literally has a $1 million smile,” the dentist, who also works with DaBaby, captioned his Instagram post at the time.

The 26-year-old rapper isn’t the only star to hop on the fang train. Kourtney Kardashian, who is dating Travis Barker, recently got herself a new set.

She first showed off her diamond set in June, sharing a lingerie-clad photo via Instagram. She simply captioned her post with a dracula emoji. She’s since worn her diamond fangs out during multiple date nights with Barker, 45.