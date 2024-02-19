What better time to get your hair cut than right before an awards show?

Chrishell Stause shared a behind-the-scenesTikTok video on Sunday, February 18, of her cutting her long hair into a shoulder-length bob ahead of the People’s Choice Awards.

The Selling Sunset star, 42, began the video facing the camera in a white bathrobe, without her hair and makeup done. She waved a pair of kitchen scissors in front of the camera before the video cut to Stause posing in the same spot — only this time, she was dressed to the nines with much shorter hair and a full face of makeup.

Stause styled her new shoulder-length locks pin straight and parted down the middle. For glam, she sported smokey brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, light pink blush and glossy lips.

She paired her fresh new haircut with a strapless deep purple latex gown by Atsuko Kudo. The floor-length dress featured a scalloped plunging neckline, a side slit and a long side train.

The reality star’s comments quickly flooded with compliments of her new ‘do.

“It makes my day just to look at you… no I’m not obsessed lol 😍,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Looks so good! Bet it makes your head feel lighter too!”

Stause attended the People’s Choice Awards as a nominee for “Reality Star of the Year,” an award that was ultimately given to Khloé Kardashian for The Kardashians.

She graced Sunday’s red carpet with her partner, G Flip. For their part, G Flip, 30, wore a white, cream and black distressed patchwork two-piece set featuring a button down shirt and matching trousers. They teamed the look with a pair of sunglasses and black Dr. Martens boots.

The couple, who got married in May 2023 after one year of dating, has long been vocal about their love for one another. In a June 2022 interview with Vogue, Stause opened up about their relationship.

“It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes,” she told the publication. “Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good. I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes.”