Chrishell Stause is just as good at selling homes as she at serving looks. Case in point? She rolled up to the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Selling Sunset scored a nomination for outstanding unstructured reality program, in style.

For the event, which filmed on Sunday, September 12, and aired on Saturday, September 18, Stause walked the red carpet wearing a simply stunning pink Fendi dress that oozed Old Hollywood glamour. With a bustier-like bodice and fringe-embellished bottom, the 40-year-old star looked show stopping.

Pulling her look together though wouldn’t have been possible without a little help from the pros. She worked closely with hairstylist Bradley Leake and makeup artist Kissed by Nicholas.

“For the Emmys, we wanted to go with a classic look but add a modern twist,” Nicholas exclusive told Us Weekly. “Since the hair was going to be a classic glam wave, I wanted to add some depth and color to the eye by adding a mauve cut crease.”

He kicked off the look by creating a “fresh and glowy” base with a little help from Laura Mercier’s Flawless Lumiére Foundation. To tie in the pink-toned eyeshadow, he then reached for Rare Beauty’s Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush in Nearly Mauve. The final touch? A “flirty lash.” Nicholas used The Sweetheart lash extensions from FlutterHabit.

In the hair department, Leake used a handful of products, hot tools and clip-ins to master the reality star’s “mid length glam wave.”

He started by braiding and pinning the bottom layer of her hair to “protect the length.” Then, he spritzed the hair with ColorWow’s Style on Steroids Texture Spray before reaching fro the Hidden Crown Hair XL Curl Bar.

To get the sleek and uniform finish, Leake made sure to curl all the waves in the same direction before pinning them up with Basic B Beauty Velcro Rollers.

Next up? Hair extensions! Using clip-ins from Hidden Crown, the stylist was able to add a bit of extra volume to her style. After brushing out the waves and setting the curls with L No Crease Clips from Basic B Beauty, Leake finished off the look with the Matrix Freezing Shaping Hairspray and the ColorWow Extra Shine Spray.

While Selling Sunset didn’t take home the Creative Arts Emmy that evening, it’s safe to say that Stause still had a stellar time.

“Well #SellingSunset didn’t bring home the🏆but honestly happy to be in the same category as winner @rupaulofficial who helped me not be nervous the very 1st time I was presenting an award a few years ago backstage,” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was so nice & encouraging & could tell I was nervous! Presented a few times since then, & always remember what he said before I go. So ConDRAGulations!!!”