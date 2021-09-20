Glam slam! The stars of television rocked their finest looks on Sunday, September 19, for the 73rd Emmy Awards. While the event had a limited red carpet, we were still wowed by the gorgeous hair and makeup seen IRL and virtually — not to mention the fashion! See every stunning outfit here.

The red carpet is our favorite moment of the night, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some stars were first seen in a virtual press room rather than in front of a bank of paparazzi. Unlike last year’s show where almost every nominee appeared virtually (relive the looks here!), the 2021 show boasted a mix of nominees and presenters showing off their gorgeous looks at the venue or from afar. Still, all looked spectacular! Including the guys — check out the hottest hunks of the night!

Take, for instance, Keri Russell, who hit the red carpet with a voluminous updo and pumped-up neutral makeup. And Mandy Moore, whose chic and sexy high ponytail is something to replicate for every date night! Then there was Catherine Zeta-Jones, who’s here to prove that women in Hollywood age just like fine wine — they get better as they get older! Was it a coincidence that Zeta-Jones rocked a merlot lip? We think not!

Clearly, the biggest hair trend was loose locks. From MJ Rodriguez‘s long mermaid locks to Jennifer Coolidge‘s Old Hollywood sleek waves, sexy, lengthy strands are in! We also loved the trend of red carpet ponytails, including Kaley Cuoco‘s swingy low-slung pony as well as Moore’s flirty high one.

The makeup was also covetable. Rosewood lip color stole the show as the look more stars leaned into than any other, and the neutral shade is anything but basic. We loved the hue on Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn and Keri Russell, just to name a few stars.

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night! And if you’re jonesing for a full-on major red carpet, take a stroll down recent memory lane and check out every wild, theatrical look at last week’s Met Gala.