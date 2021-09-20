Top 5

Stories

Emmys

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Emmy Awards

By
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Emmy Awards Yara Shahidi
 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
35
podcast
Gummy Amazon 600x338

Glam slam! The stars of television rocked their finest looks on Sunday, September 19, for the 73rd Emmy Awards. While the event had a limited red carpet, we were still wowed by the gorgeous hair and makeup seen IRL and virtually — not to mention the fashion! See every stunning outfit here.

See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 Emmys

Read article

The red carpet is our favorite moment of the night, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some stars were first seen in a virtual press room rather than in front of a bank of paparazzi. Unlike last year’s show where almost every nominee appeared virtually (relive the looks here!), the 2021 show boasted a mix of nominees and presenters showing off their gorgeous looks at the venue or from afar. Still, all looked spectacular! Including the guys — check out the hottest hunks of the night!

Awards Season of Love! See All the Cutest Couples at the 2021 Emmys

Read article

Take, for instance, Keri Russell, who hit the red carpet with a voluminous updo and pumped-up neutral makeup. And Mandy Moore, whose chic and sexy high ponytail is something to replicate for every date night! Then there was Catherine Zeta-Jones, who’s here to prove that women in Hollywood age just like fine wine — they get better as they get older! Was it a coincidence that Zeta-Jones rocked a merlot lip? We think not!

Clearly, the biggest hair trend was loose locks. From MJ Rodriguez‘s long mermaid locks to Jennifer Coolidge‘s Old Hollywood sleek waves, sexy, lengthy strands are in! We also loved the trend of red carpet ponytails, including Kaley Cuoco‘s swingy low-slung pony as well as Moore’s flirty high one.

See the Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Celebs of All Time

Read article

The makeup was also covetable. Rosewood lip color stole the show as the look more stars leaned into than any other, and the neutral shade is anything but basic. We loved the hue on Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn and Keri Russell, just to name a few stars.

Emmys 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Read article

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night! And if you’re jonesing for a full-on major red carpet, take a stroll down recent memory lane and check out every wild, theatrical look at last week’s Met Gala.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!