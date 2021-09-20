On fire! The men of Hollywood turned up the heat from the second they hit the 2021 Emmys red carpet. Because whether they were keeping things clean and classic in a tuxedo or playing with prints, they served up some seriously fabulous fashion.

Some of the hottest hunks from shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Ted Lasso showed up ready to strike a pose on Sunday, September 19. But prior to arriving at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, they tapped couture fashion houses like Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani and Versace, among others.

And while just about every man making his way to the 73rd annual awards show looked simply stunning, there were a handful that had superior style.

Bright pops of color was a huge trend for the evening, with a select group of stars making a splash in funky tuxedos. Jason Sudeikis, who no doubt channeled Chris Evans’ 2019 Academy Awards outfit, wore a teal velvet Tom Ford suit for the event.

Dan Levy stayed true to the blue theme, rocking a Valentino number. His ensemble even paid tribute to his Schitt’s Creek character, David Rose, as it had a skirt-like bottom.

Other fashion forward men of the evening put a fresh spin on all-black outfits. Billy Porter, ever the style icon, wore an Ashi outfit with pleated wings attached to the arms. He didn’t skimp out on the bling either, wearing a diamond and emerald necklace and massive ear cuffs.

Bowen Yang took a similar tune, wearing a Zenga suit that he spiced up with metallic platform shoes and a dazzling star-shaped brooch from Tiffany & Co.

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without a proper shout out to the Duke of Hastings and all-around heartthrob, Rege Jean-Pagé. In a sleek Giorgio Armani suit, which featured a textured print, and navy loafers, the actor looked like straight up red carpet royalty.

A handful of stars stayed on the same wavelength as Jean-Pagé, opting for traditional tuxedos. Among the men that looked dapper as could be? Trevor Noah, who wore Versace, and Josh O’Connor, who rocked a Loewe suit.

To see all the good-looking men that graced Us with their presence at the 2021 Emmys — and get the deets on their outfits and accessories — keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing the best of the best, below!