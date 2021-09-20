Twinning in teal! Jason Sudeikis traded in his go-to sweatshirt in favor of a velvet Tom Ford tuxedo for the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, September 19. And while there’s no question that he looked insanely stylish, the 46-year-old actor’s outfit was also, erm, very familiar.

As social media style watchers quickly pointed out, his dapper attire looked nearly identical to the Ferragamo suit that Chris Evans donned to the 2019 Academy Awards.

To put it briefly: it’s basically the best “Who Wore It Best” moment in red carpet history. C’mon, does it get any better than Ted Lasso versus Captain America?!

Even though the looks bared subtle differences (read: the lapels, pocket squares, black pants, buttons), the overall ensemble would have anyone do a double take. Because right down to the black bow tie, Sudeikis clearly took a style cue from the Marvel star. In fact, the two even shared stylist Ilaria Urbanati for the respective awards shows.

And surprise, surprise: Twitter wasted no time creating hysterical side-by-side memes.

“Do you think Jason Sudeikis told his stylist that he wanted to look like Chris Evans,” one person joked. “Jason Sudeikis giving strong Chris Evans vibes in this blue velvet suit,” another added.

Regardless of their iconic matchy, matchy moment, there’s no question that both men know how to heat up the red carpet.

“IS JASON SUDEIKIS WEARING THE CHRIS EVANS BLUE VELVET SUIT??? we stan men with taste,” someone else said. Another user chimed in: “I appreciate Jason Sudeikis upcycling this suit from Chris Evans. They both wore the hell out of it.”

Making a splash on the red carpet is nothing new for Sudeikis — his entire 2021 awards show wardrobe has been pretty buzz-worthy.

At the 2021 Golden Globes in February for example, he wore a tie dye sweatshirt from his sister’s company, Forward Space, for his virtual appearance. Even after getting a fair share of slack for his laidback pandemic wardrobe, he defended his fashion choice till the end.

“I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna f—king wear the f—king top half of a Tom Ford suit,” he said in a July interview with GQ. “I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as shit.”

“I was neither high nor heartbroken,” Sudeikis, who split with Olivia Wilde in November 2020, said about his fashion decision. “So yea, off it came.”

He stayed true to his comfort over couture motto for majority of the season, wearing a blue hoodie to the Critics’ Choice Awards in March and a “My Body My Choice” Gucci sweater to the SAG Awards in April.