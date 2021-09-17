Top 5

The Emmy Awards red carpet brings us a lot to talk about — from the best gowns to the most dapper dudes, the show offers a fun mix of fashion moments. What it also brings? Some head-scratching, wacky, wild, and just plain out-of-left-field outfits. And it’s time to take a little look back at the ones that made us say, “Oh, my!”

A handful of unforgettable and polarizing gowns through the years include Cyndi Lauper’s 1995 printed gold jumpsuit moment, Sarah Paulson’s mesh netting dress moment in 2004, and Heidi Klum’s confusing 2014 gown. Of course, there’s so many more where that came from, including the political, the unexpected, and the wildly sexy.

The Emmy Awards have been taking place since 1949 when the event was held at the Hollywood Athletic Club, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). It initially honored TV shows solely in the Los Angeles area but expanded to all of American broadcast television in the 1950s.

This year’s event marks the 73rd annual ceremony. This year, though, it’s taking place at the Event Deck at L.A. Live instead of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The change of location is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as the new space offers both indoor and outdoor filming locations.

Ahead, Us Weekly’s reliving some of the most memorable and severely surprising red carpet fashion moments. And don’t forget to tune into the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.

