Dazzling in diamonds! Stars showed up for 2021 Emmys on Sunday, September 19, in gorgeous dresses, pops of neon and stunning silhouettes.

But it was the bling on their bodies that brought their outfits to a whole new level. Because with carats upon carats of diamonds and gemstones, there’s no question that the biggest celebs in Hollywood don’t mess around when it comes to their accessory game.

So before placing a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, they turned to jewelry houses like Tiffany & Co., Bulgari and Cartier to amp up their sparkle for the evening.

And of course, Us Weekly’s Stylish is here to serve up the deets on the carat count, price tag and design details for all of the amazing and over-the-top jewelry at the 73rd annual awards show.

Making the biggest style splash of the evening was MJ Rodriguez. The Pose star simply looked like she stepped straight out of the ocean in a beautiful blue Atelier Versace gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a Judith Leiber clutch and, obviously, a heck of a lot of diamonds.

Rodriguez worked with Bulgari to ice out her outfit, showing up with more than 71 carats of diamonds. She wore a high jewelry necklace made up of 9 pear-cut diamonds, 14.55 carats, 107 round brilliant-but diamonds, 35.84 carats, and pavé-set diamonds, 6.54 carats.

She completed her look with two rings, which totaled over 11 carats, and 3-carat studded earrings.

Cynthia Erivo was another star’s who’s necklace took center stage. Her Louis Vuitton gown, which featured a blue feather train, had an open neckline. Instead of going bare, the actress looked to jewelry designer Robert Coin for some ice. She wore the Pharaoh Cento Choker, which boasts over 58 carats. The piece retails for $580,000.

Statement earrings were another trend all over the red carpet. Elizabeth Olsen, who wore an ivory dress designed by sister’s Mary-Kate and Ashley’s brand, The Row, donned absolutely dreamy earrings from Chopard.

With 68.77 carats, her chandelier-style earrings were absolutely breathtaking. As if that wasn’t enough bling, she also wore the brand’s Vague ring from the Precious Lace Collection, a ring from the Green Carpet Collection and the Mini Frou Frou ring from the Precious Lace Collection.

To see all of these looks up close — and get all the details on the rest of the beautiful bling at the 2021 Emmy Awards — keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is serving up the jewelry deets, below!