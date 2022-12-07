Chrishell Stause’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards glam was the perfect fusion of sultry and sweet — and what could possibly be more fitting for the Selling Sunset star?

The real estate agent, 41, hit the red carpet for the awards show on Tuesday, December 6, alongside her fellow costars. But first: she worked with celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake, who gave her a 2000s-inspired updo — and exclusively told Us Weekly’s Stylish how he got the look.

Stause and her glam squad “started the day early,” says Leake. The day began with interviews for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. Then, they got to work bringing her People’s Choice Award look to life.

“The overall vibe was classic and elegant, a nice juxtaposition to her sexy sheer and sparkly Laquan Smith gown,” the expert tells Us. “We wanted glam that complemented the dress but didn’t take away from it, so we decided hair up was the best choice.”

In case you missed it, the TV star rocked a neutral floor-length gemstone-covered gown boasting a turtleneck from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

As for her updo, Leake prepped dry hair with ColorWow’s Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray for “flexible hold, volume, and heat protection.” Then, he used Bougie Beauty’s Bigg 38mm Curling Iron to create soft movement and curl through the ends of her strands.

The next step was adding volume to her hairline using rollers before the main event: creating a bun at the crown and adding the Hidden Crown Messy Bun in shade 622.

As a finishing touch, he spritzed the updo with ColorWow’s Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray and Extra Shine Spray before she headed out the door to the step-and-repeat.

Despite how fabulous Stause looked, the Days of Our Lives alum had grievances to air throughout the evening because she wasn’t allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, to the event.

“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later,” Stause tweeted. “BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member.”

“EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones,” she continued. “I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO.”

In addition to Stause’s nomination, Selling Sunset was also nominated for Best Reality TV Show. However, the Netflix series lost to Hulu’s The Kardashians and Khloé Kardashian won for “Best Reality TV Star.”