No filter! Chrishell Stause alleged that she wasn’t able to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf,” the Selling Sunset personality, 41, tweeted after the Tuesday, December 6, awards show. “Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”

The Kentucky native continued: “EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu. … I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!”

Stause pointed out that the musician, 28, “isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway,” but the couple initially wanted to attend the ceremony together.

“Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh,” the Netflix star claimed. “If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…”

The former soap opera actress conceded that “there are WAY bigger issues” in the world than her awards show dilemma, but she still felt unhappy with what allegedly went down. “These are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf,” she joked.

In response to one of her posts, her Selling Sunset costar Davina Potratz hinted that she had a similar experience. “I wanted to bring someone too but couldn’t,” the realtor tweeted.

Selling Sunset was nominated for Best Reality TV Show, and Stause earned an individual nod for Best Reality TV Star. However, the series lost out to Hulu’s The Kardashians. Instead of the Under Construction author, Khloé Kardashian was voted the fan-favorite reality star.

Throughout the night, Stause took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers glimpses of how she and her castmates celebrated at the ceremony. In several videos, she danced with Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and G Flip went public with their romance in May during the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion. She connected with the Australian singer following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story,” Stause recalled to host Tan France. “I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.'”

In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome have become “more low-key about their romance” since making their big relationship debut. “[There’s] never a dull moment for them — they’re always finding fun ways to keep the spark alive,” the insider added, noting that Stause and G Flip are “still going strong.”

The source continued: “They’re supportive of each other’s careers and put the effort into maintaining a happy relationship. They really balance each other out.”

One month later, the “Killing My Time” artist gushed over their “wonderful partner” and revealed how the pair make the most of dating long-distance. “We make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she’ll come to Australia,” they told Us. “But we always make it work and definitely [have] a lot of phone calls and FaceTimes [whenever we’re apart].”