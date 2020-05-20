Chrissy Teigen Once Bought a Celine Bag Just to Use the Barneys Bathroom

When you gotta’ go, you gotta’ go! Chrissy Teigen once spent an exorbitant amount of money at Barneys so she didn’t have to feel guilty about using the department store’s bathroom.

See All the Celebrity Parents Who Have Had Twinning Style Moments With Their Kids

On May 19, the 34-year-old mom of two tweeted about a time when she got her purse stolen at Barneys after ordering a potato-based dish. The starchy side inspired a recipe in her cookbook and a user posted a photo of the creation, which Teigen retweeted.

She said, “This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where I ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me.”

Chrissy Teigen’s Best Recipes: Banana Bread, Tom Yum Noodles and More

A fan named Claire Ashbey replied to Teigen’s tweet and said, “One time I saw you at Barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom. I knew I loved you before but that solidified it.”

The Cravings: Hungry for More author reposted the user’s tweet, confirming the hilarious tidbit. She said, “wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often.”

Teigen got such a kick out of the tweet that she took a screenshot and shared it on her Instagram Story for her 29.7 million Instagram followers.

Apparently, that’s not the only occasion in which Teigen’s spontaneously purchased something expensive because she felt guilty. A friend direct messaged the star on Instagram with yet another tale similar to the Celine bag story.

The message said: “Sort of like that time you bought like 5 wedding dresses you knew you would never actually wear because you felt guilty about ‘just trying on dresses’ which is precisely the point of TRYING ON wedding dresses I love you.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied, “THOSE WENT TO GREAT HOMES.”

The people of the Internet couldn’t help but react to both of these LOL-worthy stories. Some users resonated with her story. One follower tweeted, “I’ve bought food at places just to use their loo. This checks out.”

Others found the situation relatable, but couldn’t help but point out how different their purchases are. “Same but for me it’s always chicken nuggets at McDonald’s,” said a fan.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)