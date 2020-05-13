Cook like Chrissy Teigen! The coronavirus pandemic has meant that more people are whipping up meals and snacks for themselves at home and various recipes from the star have proven to be especially popular during this uncertain time. With that in mind, Us Weekly has compiled a roundup of some of the self-professed foodie’s best dishes.

Though the Bring the Funny judge, 34, hasn’t exactly been embraced by everyone in the culinary world, there’s a reason that both of her cookbooks — Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More — made the New York Times Best Seller list not long after their respective releases. Teigen writes with a playful yet knowledgeable tone, she’s passionate about food but doesn’t take herself too seriously and the vast majority of her recipes are pretty darn good.

Her most popular recipe is undoubtedly for banana bread, which she technically refers to in her second cookbook as “Uncle Mike’s Banana Bread.” The sweet treat is made with a delectable combination of bananas, shredded coconut, chocolate chunks and more and it took the Utah native almost a year to get it just right.

“Perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year … It turned out that putting the coconut inside left it with a subtle hint of sweet coconut goodness, vanilla pudding gave it a fluffy, moist texture I could never have imagined and dark chocolate gave it a … I dunno, do I need to explain why putting in chocolate is a good thing?” she mused in the book. “I did this every way humanly possible so you wouldn’t have to.”

Aside from sweets, Teigen, who is half Thai, has created several scrumptious recipes based on meals her mother, Vilailuck Teigen (whose nickname is Pepper), cooked for her when she was a kid. In fact, Chrissy’s Thai soy-garlic fried ribs are now beloved by her daughter, Luna.

“Making ribs at home can be sooooo intimidating. Pretty much every rib recipe involves hours of smoking or slow-baking and, in the end, I’m saying, ‘I could have just ordered these from Uncle Andre’s.’ (That’s one of our favorite L.A. BBQ spots. #nospon #notpaidforthat),” she told Bon Appétit in September 2018. “Anyway, enter Pepper Thai with the perfect solution: Fry the ribs! The Thai fried ribs are so easy! Just a few ingredients and a few minutes and you have hot, juicy ribs with a soy-garlic-rubbed Thai twist.”

Scroll down to see more delicious recipes from Chrissy!