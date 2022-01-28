Payback, baby! In the interest of comfort, Chrissy Teigen has made the decision to permanently retire her high heels — and she simply doesn’t care what John Legend has to say about it.

Apparently the 36-year-old cookbook author has taken up a problem with her 43-year-old husband’s choice in pants and considers her newfound preference for flat shoes a form of “revenge.”

Teigen laid out her reasoning for her fashion decision via a Friday, January 28, Instagram post, in which she showed off her new Fendi Birkenstocks.

“This year I vowed that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the … how do I say this … well they are extremely comfy,” she started off her caption, noting that she has a handful of Birkenstock-like shoes en route to her home.

While Teigen explained that she is thrilled about her fashion evolution, she did note that the “Piece of Me” singer prefers a sexier shoe. “I couldn’t be more excited. John no so much. But consider it my revenge for his pants lately,” she added.

It’s unclear exactly what the cause for concern is about Legend’s pants, but it’s safe to say that his attire is likely a hot top in their household.

Teigen went on to explain that if she does decide to wear a high heel on occasion, she’s going to make sure it doesn’t “throb the bunion” or her “tingers,” aka her “toe fingers.”

The dedication to comfort and aversion to blisters in 2022 clearly resonated with the comedian’s Instagram followers as they took the comments section by storm. “I agree with and approve this message,” a user wrote, while another said, “All about the comfy shoes & casual glam.” Someone else chimed in: “Love this journey for you.”

While Teigen decided to make a statement about giving up heels once and for all, Bella Hadid came out the same day to announce that she’s still loyal to fancy footwear — on occasion.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram Stories on Friday, January 28, to show off her white Louis Vuitton slingback pumps. “My girlfriends know I’m the last one to wear heels for fun, but … had to take my babies out for a spin,” she captioned a picture of the footwear.