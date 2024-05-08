May 7 marked the first Tuesday in May, making it the most important Tuesday, according to Chrissy Teigen.
While presenting the Design Innovator Award to Cult Gaia’s Jasmin Larian Hekmat at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards New York City, Teigen, 38, said the day was a major one, jokingly referencing the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. For years, the Met Gala has been hailed as the biggest day of the year and is always hosted on the first Monday in May.
Before going on to praise Hekmat’s talent and formidable impact on the fashion industry (she created the beloved Ark bag), Teigen told the audience that she “wasn’t invited” to the exclusive soirée but had an outfit to wear if she were.
“I would have worn this,” Teigen said, directing attention to her floor-length mesh gown, which featured floral appliqués throughout.
The design would have aligned perfectly with the Met’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code.
Many attendees, including Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kelsea Ballerini and Queen Latifah, incorporated florals into their looks.
Zendaya, 27, made Met history when she walked the Met red carpet twice, first in a Maison Margiela Couture gown featuring a forest green corset and a navy blue skirt. The design, which was also equipped with dark fruit embellishments, was a reinterpretation of a Dior spring/summer 1999 garment. Hours later, she reemerged on the carpet in a billowing black Givenchy gown, topping the look off with a bouquet of flowers on her head.
Jenner, 26, looked refreshingly elegant in a “rose water” silk gown by Oscar de la Renta, accessorizing with florals in her hair. Ballerini, 30, was covered in pink petals thanks to Michael Kors and Latifah, 54, made her Met debut in Thom Browne.
While Teigen wasn’t present at the 2024 soirée, she has attended Mets in the past.
She was a vision at the 2017 gala, rocking Marchesa for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” theme. Teigen also graced the 2015 event in a timeless black St. John dress. That year, the theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass.” One year earlier, she was a must-see in a metallic halter gown for the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” party. At her first Met in 2011, she delivered drama in a black beaded Chris March gown that featured feathers throughout