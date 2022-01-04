KoKo, is that you?! Chrissy Teigen’s new ‘do has fans doing a double take. After the 36-year-old cookbook author shared an ultra-glam photo to the ‘gram, her followers couldn’t help but freak out over the fact that she bared a newfound resemblance to Khloé Kardashian.

The comedian took to Instagram to show off her chic new chop on Monday, January 3. “Fresh cut! I know I know snip snap snip snap,” she captioned the image, tagging hairstylist Luke Pluck Rose and makeup artist Nikki Makeup.

Pop on over to the comments section and it becomes pretty clear that fans across the board think Teigen is the Good American founder’s doppelgänger.

“Anyone else thought she was Khloé at first glance?” a user questioned, while another said, “Whoa! I thought this was Khloé.” Someone else chimed in: “Is this the Khloé Kardashian filter?” Each of the comments amassed over 1,000 likes.

Whether it was the nude lip, smoky eye or blunt chop, there’s no denying that the two bare a resemblance. While some of Teigen’s followers wrote that they believe she got plastic surgery, the star wasted no time squashing rumors.

After sharing a video to her grid that left people writing about how she must have the “same plastic surgeon” as Kardashian, Teigen took to the comments section.

“I have one new makeup artist for a week and you all think I got surgery when I literally post every day all day,” she wrote, putting rumors to bed.

While Teigen may not have gone under the knife, she did recently get an eyebrow transplant procedure to make her brows appear thicker and fuller.

In November 2021, the mom of two paid a visit to Dr. Jason Diamond for the procedure. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head,” she captioned a photo from the doctor’s office.

Following the procedure, she shared a progress update with her followers. “A little dark from the pencil, but it’s so cool to have brows again!” she wrote.

Fast forward a month and the star took to social media once again to debut her “new brow hairs” in a makeup-free video. Fans wasted no time hyping the model up in the comments section. “How did you get all that eyebrow hair? Beautiful,” a user said, while someone else wrote, “Thanks for posting this! It’s nice to see and know about the healing process!”