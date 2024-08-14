Chrissy Teigen is letting her hair down and her scars show during a date night with her husband, John Legend.

“Date night, very rare but it happens,” Teigen, 38, said in a clip shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 13. “Boobies out, scars out.”

Teigen rocked a low-cut black dress with a gold body chain and wore her hair down in loose waves. Legend, 45, looked dapper in an all-black ensemble as he got closer to the camera.

The Voice coach walked behind Teigen in the video and chimed in to add, “Oh, yeah, baby.”

Teigen angled the camera downward as she pointed to her scar, which was just visible underneath her breast. “Wear a body chain, it hides it, kind of,” she said.

Teigen previously showed off her scar in a March Instagram post when she posed in a sheer black corset dress featuring a wrap skirt covered in flowers. Under the see-through design, Teigen was topless.

“When the flash hits your boob lift scars,” Teigen captioned the upload. In the comments section of the post, Teigen joked that she could “feel” her followers “zooming” in on the area.

Teigen, however, was praised for being open about her scars. “We love a transparent queen! You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I will never not love this woman. Always keeping it real! It’s so appreciated and respected.” A third wrote, “God, I love you. Do not ever change. Seriously.”

Related: See Chrissy Teigen's Transformation Through the Years There’s no transformation quite like a Chrissy Teigen transformation. The entrepreneur has worn so many hats — model! chef! mom! muse! — that it’s impossible to pin her down to just one facet of entertainment. Instead, the social media superstar has done it all — from the time she was a little kid. Teigen grew […]

Teigen has been candid through the years about undergoing plastic surgery. During a January episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she let it slip that she’s had “three boob jobs.”

While playing a game titled “The Lies Have It,” Teigen and fellow guest Kate Chastain looked into each other’s eyes and told lies for 30 seconds.

“I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen told Chastain.

After going back and forth with Chastain, Teigen admitted that she didn’t understand the rules of the game and confessed her previous lie was the truth.

Related: Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“It’s the truth,” Teigen said. “I’ve had a lift, a put-in, a take-them-out. I don’t like them out.”

Teigen shared the reason why she got breast implants when she was “about 20 years old” in a 2020 interview with Glamour UK. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she explained at the time. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

Teigen noted that having children has impacted her implants. (Teigen and Legend share daughter Luna, 8, son Miles, 6, daughter Esti, 19 months, and son Wren, 13 months.) “Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she said.