Chrissy Teigen is spilling plastic surgery secrets.

Teigen, 38, appeared on the Monday, January 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and accidentally let it slip that she has had not one, not two, but “three boob jobs.”

The unexpected reveal came during a game of “The Lies Have It,” which she played with fellow guest and TV personality Kate Chastain.

The rules of the game required Teigen and Chastain, 41, to look into each other’s eyes and tell each other lies for 30 seconds straight.

“If one of you breaks, or can’t think of a lie to respond with, the other gets a point,” Cohen, 55, explained to the contestants. “Whoever has the most points at the end of 30 seconds wins.”

“I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen told Chastain. “I hate you,” Chastain lied.

After the pair had gone back and forth several times, Teigen confessed that she didn’t quite understand the game’s rules — and that her previous “lie” was actually the truth.

“It’s the truth,” Teigen told Cohen. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out,” she explained.

Teigen has always been an open book when it comes to the various cosmetic procedures she has had done. In September 2021, she took to her Instagram story to tell her followers that she had recently undergone a buccal fat removal procedure on her face.

She even gave a shout out to her surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, in the video. “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said, pointing to her cheek. “I’m really seeing the results, and I like it,” she continued, adding, “No shame in my Dr. Diamond game.”