Chrissy Teigen was quick to respond after she was accused of getting facial fillers — and she didn’t hold back.

The Cravings founder, 37, clapped back via her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot form the account Beauty by Dr. Kay. In a post that has since been deleted, plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj addressed Teigan’s “new face,” which she claimed was the result of an overfill. (Overfill occurs when excessive filler is injected into an individual’s face, which often causes a distorted appearance.)

The medical expert asserted that the post wasn’t “out of mean intentions,” but Teigen disagreed. “‘No mean intentions?’ But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s—t,” she wrote on Friday, June 16.

Durairaj noted in her post that a “puffy and bloated effect” can be caused by “too much reliance on hyaluronic gel fillers and not enough focus on building foundations, skin structure and support.” The “Beauty Bytes” podcast host added that she strives to make her patients’ fillers look natural and like “art.”

Teigen, for her part, has denied using any fillers in her face. “I gained weight,” she continued in her social media take-down. “Thanks for this @beautybydrkay.”

The former Lip Sync Battle host went on to upload screenshots of more nasty comments about her face from Durairaj’s OG post. “She’s got the face she deserves,” one social media user wrote. Another added: “She was beautiful before … not sure why she destroyed her face like that.”

Teigen — who gave birth to rainbow baby Esti in January following the loss of son Jack in 2020 — has long been candid about her beauty regimen.

“Something unexplainable happens to your skin [after having a baby],” the Utah native — who also shares daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, with husband John Legend — told Refinery29 in June 2019. “My skin never used to be as sensitive as it is now. I used to go to town on chemical peels and extractions. One super indulgent thing I do is PRP blood facials with Dr. Jason Diamond. They are nice, but it doesn’t need to be a day-to-day part of my routine. It’s important to have a regular routine that’s not that aggressive or harsh on the skin.”

While Teigen denied getting unnatural fillers, she has been open about the cosmetic procedures that she has undergone.

“Everything else is fake, but my cheeks are real,” the cookbook author jokingly told Allure in May 2017. “Women are like, ‘those fake-ass cheeks,’ and I’m like, ‘No! This is my real face.’ I’m very open with all that other s—t, but I think Mary [Phillips, my makeup artist, has] always been so wonderful with making everything look so, so natural.”

Teigen noted at the time that “nine years ago” she had her armpit “sucked out,” which was “one of the best things” she did. “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care,” she added. “And it added two inches to my arms. It made me feel better in strapless dresses, and I felt more confident.”