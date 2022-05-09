Setting the record straight. Chrissy Teigen did not hold back when a social media user questioned her figure.

The model, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 8, to share a photo of herself with her legs on display in a pair of shorts. Teigen used the caption to credit where she got her outfit, to which a fan replied that they were “more interested in the legs!!”

Another commentator wrote, “Constant liposuction, trainers and good diet.. as she should. I would lol.” The cookbook author, for her part, called out the claim, replying, “’Constant liposuction’ what are you even talking about lol.”

Teigen has previously been candid about her experience with plastic surgery. The Utah native revealed that having breast augmentation surgery was in part due to her career. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” the Sports Illustrated model told Glamour UK in March 2020. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

The TV host clarified that she didn’t enhance the size of her breasts, adding, “Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line.”

After welcoming daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with husband John Legend, Teigen found herself reconsidering her plastic surgery decision. “Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she recalled during an interview with the outlet. “But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

Two months later, Teigen confirmed that she removed her implants after more than a decade. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out. They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2020, adding that she’d “like to be able to zip a dress in my size” and “lay on my belly with pure comfort.”

At the time, the TV personality offered a glimpse at the support that she received from her family. “Surgery went great!” the Cravings author tweeted in June 2020. “The note I woke up to is the absolute best part.”

The social media upload included a handwritten message from Teigen’s daughter, which read, “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!