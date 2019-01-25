Chrissy Teigen is known for keeping it real, so it should come as no surprise that the model got super candid when an unexpected skin issue turned up … just moments before a big photoshoot in Morocco.

The mom of two took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 24, to show off her glowing bare-face complexion — save for a red mark next to her eyebrow.

“So I’m getting ready — about to go into hair and makeup because we’re filming something awesome in Morocco, but what is this,” the Sports Illustrated model asked as she panned to the burn-like mark.

“This guy has other plans,” she joked of the scrape. “He says, ‘Chrissy, I’m a piece of skin. I just wanted to leave your face.’”

It’s unclear how Teigen ended up with the cut. Earlier in the day, she shared footage from a glamorous Arabian dinner with her team, and all seemed well. But apparently even supermodels married to EGOT winners (hi, John Legend!) aren’t immune to random skin flareups because by the time her shoot rolled around, the funny lady was trying to figure out how to cover up the unexplained red spot.

Thankfully, her makeup artist was up for the task. Sharing another video from the makeup chair a little while later, Teigen’s lob-length tresses had transformed into chest-grazing strands, and her skin was #flawless.

“I see you little guy trying to come through,” she quipped as someone applied concealer to the now-imperceptible spot.

So while we aren’t all #blessed with a celeb glam squad like Chrissy that’ll save the day, it’s nice to be reminded that — at least for a moment — stars are just like Us.

