Surprise! Chrissy Teigen transformed into an old bald man for reasons that have yet to be explained.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 11, to document her jarring transformation process for the social media platform. “Very serious day,” she told her near 36-million followers while rocking a bald cap and a bath towel around her body.

In the next slide, the cookbook author shares the next step in the makeover process: her brow transformation. Her arches go from her natural dark brown color to grey, as an undisclosed makeup artist stuck wispy pieces of faux hair to them. The finished result? Big and bushy.

While the mom of two created content documenting the experience, viewers can hear an undisclosed makeup artist in the background say, “Should we start old contouring?”

Teigen didn’t give fans a glimpse into how the makeup artist used cosmetics to create signs of aging, but she did share a clip of the finished look. In the video, she rocks the aforementioned bald cap and eyebrows, including some semblance of a mustache, forehead wrinkles, and crow’s feet.

At the time of writing, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum has offered no explanation for why this quirky makeover took place. However, she did share photos and videos to social of what appears to be a Squid Game-themed activation that took place that same evening.

Could it be that Teigen dressed like actor Oh Yeong-su, who portrayed Old Man/Oh Il-Nam in the Netflix show?

From what Teigen’s shared on social media, she’s seemingly involved in the activation. To point, Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a suited man dressed like a Squid Game recruiter. He holds a box featuring the show’s famous square circle and triangle symbols on it, which he looks like he’s handing to the Modern Family actor.

The most curious piece of all? Ferguson tagged Teigen’s Instagram handle in the image, asserting that she was responsible for sending the man to his home.

Be sure to check back for updates about Teigen’s obscure hair transformation as soon as the model offers more details.