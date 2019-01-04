When it comes to fashion, everything old seems to be new again, and Chrissy Teigen proved once and for all that the ‘90s are back with her hilarious Instagram Story post on Thursday, January 3, rocking a throwback accordion headband during a tropical vacation that just so happens to be the same style Gigi Hadid and her fellow models sported on the Prabal Gurung fall-winter 2018 runway last year.

At the suggestion of celeb hair guru Jen Atkin (you know, the woman behind cult-fave haircare line Ouai and the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s marvelous manes), Teigen gave the practical claw-like style a try, and it seemed to be a big hit. The mom of two proceeded to show off the headpiece once again on social media while in the water with daughter Luna.

We all know the Sports Illustrated model is a fan of hair accessories. Back in August, she had a two-week-long “Headband of the Day” segment on her Instagram featuring an original jingle by hubby John Legend. At the time, Teigen was primarily into wraps and turban styles, but now it appears she’s segued into the throwback-meets-high-fashion realm.

At New York Fashion Week last February, Prabal Gurung sent models like Hadid down the runway with sleek topknots accessorized with the comb-like contraption. Paired with colorful pencil skirts, pearl ear cuffs and bold scarves, the look was all kinds of chic.

It was so chic, in fact, that Hadid re-wore the headpiece IRL just days later en route to Milan Fashion Week. Leaving her apartment on February 20, 2018, the blonde beauty rocked a Fendi jacket, black jeans and combat boots with the ‘90s-era headband securing her slicked-back ‘do.

Between Teigen’s beach-ready use and Hadid’s street style, we can only hope this highly effective and now-model-approved hair accessory has officially made its comeback. Could sparkly butterfly clips be next? You just never know.

