We got *really* excited when we saw ‘90s hair accessories make a glorious comeback on the Fall-Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week runways, and now it looks like the throwback trend is here to stay. Gigi Hadid was spotted leaving her NYC apartment on Tuesday, February 20, sporting the same accordion headband she sauntered down the catwalk in at the Prabal Gurung Fall-Winter 2018 show on Sunday, February 11, and she made it look oh so cool.

As we’ve discussed here at Stylish, NYFW was ripe with ‘90s-inspired hair looks. At Alexander Wang, models sported super slicked-back hair that was pinned with massive claw clips. In typical Tom Ford fashion, the daring designer took things up a notch at his show with models like Kaia Gerber completing their edgy downtown looks with giant leather head wraps and door knocker earrings. Gurung, meanwhile, had Hadid and her fellow fashionistas walking in gorgeous gown and glitzy jewels, but their hair was accessorized with simple black accordion headbands like the ones we used to buy in bulk at the drugstore.

While Hadid may not have been born until 1995, she certainly seems to appreciate the nostalgic style. On her way to Milan Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week, the supermodel gave Us a masterclass in comfy but cute jetset style. She kept her hair back off her face with a simple bun and claw headband combo that elevates the typical model-off-duty tousled updo.

As for her outfit, she paired skinny black jeans and combat boots with a chic black turtleneck and bold Fendi logo jacket. The easy layers are the perfect way to counteract chilly airplane temperatures. Her large, pearl-encrusted sunglasses, meanwhile, may be a departure from the tiny frames she and Bella have been sporting recently, but they are ideal for hiding the effects of jet lag.

We love that Hadid was carrying her own bag — though we have to assume someone with her sense of style requires a bit more than a carryon. And we can only hope that her affection for the ‘90s-era headband means the beloved second-day hair staple is back and better than ever!

