Christina Aguilera is still killing it.

Aguilera, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 19, to show off the sexy stage look she wore during the 2024 Tecate Emblema music festival. Her outfit featured a black sparkly bodysuit complete with sheer cutouts and a cropped red fur jacket. She elevated the ensemble with thigh-high leather boots and crimson rimmed sunglasses.

“México siempre tendrás mi corazón 🇲🇽❤️,” she captioned the post, which translated to “Mexico you will always have my heart.” Aguilera’s post after she serenaded the crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez stadium.

Last month, she rocked a nude bodysuit for a Las Vegas show. Her outfit featured a corset bodice, halter top and crystal details. She completed her look with white thigh-high boots and a diamond necklace.

Aguilera donned a full beat for the show, including smokey eyeshadow, dramatic long eyelashes and lined lips. Her platinum blonde locks were styled down the side and crimped.

“It’s almost that time, see you soon Vegas,” she captioned a number of shots of her getup.

Aguilera has been blessing Us with her racy style since she emerged on the scene in the early 2000s, and this year it’s clear she’s hotter than ever.

At the 2024 Grammys in February, Aguilera rocked a baby blue gown from Standing Ground featuring long sleeves, a scoop neckline, bead embellishments and a delicate train. Aguilera added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with diamond hoop earrings and rings and chrome nail polish.

Her makeup included rosy cheeks, a warm contour, glossy lips, filled-in eyebrows and wispy lashes. Aguilera completed her look with her waist-length tresses pushed back and worn straightened.

That night, she took the stage to present the Best Musica Urbana Album award to Karol G.