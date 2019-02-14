It might be hard to believe, but a member of the O.G. ’90s supermodel crew just hit the runway for the first time nearly three decades! Christy Turlington shocked the audience at the Marc Jacobs fall-winter 2019 NYFW show on Wednesday, February 13, when she closed out the night in a dramatic feathered frock. It was her first time on a catwalk since 1993.

“OMG @themarcjacobs invited me to close his beautiful show tonight and I couldn’t resist,” the brunette beauty wrote in an emotional Instagram post after the show. “A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where ‘Why the F not’ is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions.”

New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2019 Street Style: The Very Best Celebrity Looks

The 50-year-old had seemingly closed out her runway career some 25 years ago when she waked in Jacobs’ famous Perry Ellis grunge collection show alongside icons like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Flash forward to 2019, and Turlington was picking up right where she left off — albeit with a new generation of models-of-the-moment at her side.

“I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me and this is a medium that ‘speaks’ to her,” the mom of two wrote. “So, thank you’s are in order, @karliekloss @gigihadid and @kaiagerber and all the lovely young women I have met briefly in the recent past or met tonight. You are ALL women I would want my daughter to emulate in your grace, confidence and elegance.”

Christie Brinkley, 65, and Daughter Sailor Walk the Elie Tahari Runway Together at NYFW: Pics

In addition to Turlington strutting her stuff in a Black Swan-inspired feathery tea-length dress and minimal makeup, the Marc Jacobs show, which served as the end of New York Fashion Week, also marked the runway return of newlywed Karlie Kloss after several seasons away.

While it’s unclear if Kloss has plans to take her talents across the pond to London, Milan or Paris Fashion Weeks, it looks like Turlington (who has been busy with her philanthropic efforts, including starting her Every Mother Counts non-profit) is in no rush to make her return permanent. In fact, she’s more than likely done for good.

Bella Hadid’s Best Runway Looks

“And while that muscle did not hurt as much as I would have thought to exercise again, after 20 plus years, I am not certain I could beat the experience of tonight or wish to try,” she concluded on Instagram. “Now I can say exactly when and for whom I last walked a runway and feel so proud of all the forces of nature who made it possible!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!