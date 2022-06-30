Ciara is giving upcycled fashion a sporty twist! The singer repurposed a pair of Air Jordan 4s in the coolest way.

On Thursday, June 30, the hitmaker, 36, teased her new song “Jump” in a video shared via Instagram. In the clip, Ciara is seen in a bathrobe, holding a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro OGs. She then jumps, with the video transitioning to unveil her look: a sexy bodysuit. The one-piece perfectly matched the sneakers — which Ciara put on her feet — as they were made from a deconstructed pair of Jordans in the same “fire red” colorway. “Custom 4’s Body Suit,” Ciara captioned the social media post, tagging designer Cierra Boyd.

Ciara’s custom look featured a corset construction with Boyd using the laces from the sneakers as strings to pull the bodice together. Laces were also used as straps to keep the corset in place. Boyd is known for turning kicks into tops and dresses. She has also designed pieces for Cardi B, Kat Graham, Kim Petras and more.

“Jump” will be Ciara’s first musical release since “Rooted” in 2020 and “Level Up” in 2019. The track features an upbeat hook with the songstress belting out, “Left side. Right side. We gonna set this thing off right.” Ciara announced that the single will drop on July 8.

On Tuesday, June 28, Ciara shared that she’s creating “new music” and entering a “new chapter.”

“New Music, New Chapter, New Partnership My Label Beauty Marks Entertainment X Uptown/Republic!! Ready to make the world #JUMP!” the Grammy Award winner wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself and Wendy Goldstein, the co-president of Republic Records.

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara said in a press release, per Billboard. “Wendy and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

Goldstein echoed similar sentiments: “Working with [Ciara] has been a dream and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now.”

