Cillian Murphy is now a member of the Versace family.

The Italian fashion house announced Murphy, 47, as a new Versace Icons ambassador via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13. The actor will star in an accompanying campaign that will debut on April 3. (The Icons line focuses on timeless pieces that feature the luxury label’s signature motif. Anne Hathaway starred in the debut Versace Icons campaign in April 2023.)

“I am thrilled,” Donatella Versace said of Murphy’s appointment. “He is a truly exceptional actor and totally deserves his Oscar win. He is magnetic and mesmerizing in front of a camera and I loved seeing him bring Versace to life.”

Murphy was dressed in Versace when he won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Oppenheimer at the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. He paired the bespoke tuxedo with a brooch, Oxford loafers and a pleated dress shirt.

In his acceptance speech, Murphy praised the Academy and shared that he was “overwhelmed” by the moment. (Murphy starred in the film J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped create the atomic bomb.)

“Thank you to the Academy, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. It’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say,” he said. “I am a very proud Irishman. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world. So I’d like to dedicate this award to the peacemakers.”

Murphy competed against Maestro’s Bradley Cooper, Rustin’s Colman Domingo, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright at the awards show, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.