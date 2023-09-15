The fashion industry’s fab four reunited on the Vogue World: London catwalk.

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista made a surprise appearance on the runway during the Thursday, September 14, event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the U.K.

Toward the end of the show — which celebrated the best of British culture via music and theatrical performances — the iconic supermodels emerged from behind a sliding door as Annie Lennox belted out “Sweet Dreams.”

Crawford, 57, was a vision in feather-adorned dress as Campbell, 53, commanded attention in a green cutout gown. Turlington, 54, looked heavenly in a one-shoulder metallic gown as Evangelista, 58, was whimsical in a chrome halter dress. The women held hands and smiled as members of the audience erupted with cheers and applause. They then dispersed, strutting their stuff in different directions down the runway.

The ladies’ appearance at Vogue World comes ahead of the release of their Apple TV+ documentary, The Super Models, which will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 20.

The project will highlight the highs and lows of their careers, taking viewers on and beyond the runway after Crawford, Campbell, Turlington and Evangelista took over the fashion world in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They were declared “The Big Six,” which included Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss — who will not appear in the Apple TV+ special.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, the foursome opened up about their influence in their cover story for Vogue’s September 2023 issue (a.k.a. the fashion issue). On the cover, Evangelista brought the glam in a sequined Michael Kors coat, while Crawford and Campbell opted for Bottega Veneta and Prada gowns, respectively. Turlington, for her part, sported a coordinating Versace jacket and skirt.

“It was insane. We are not the Beatles!” Evangelista told the publication about the overwhelming media attention gained from the ladies’ appearance in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video and their iconic arm-in-arm strut on the Versace catwalk in 1991.

With so many eyes on them constantly, Crawford, Campbell, Turlington and Evangelista formed a tight bond that is still strong today.

“There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: When one is down you pick the other one up,” Campbell gushed, noting that her model friends were the ones who convinced her to walk in her first show for Michael Kors after a last-minute cancellation.