We’ll have what she’s having! At 52 years old, Cindy Crawford has managed to defy the laws of nature and gravity. And while some of it may be those supermodel good genes, we now have the inside scoop from her makeup artist as to how she achieves that #flawless glow. Celebrity makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury shared a step-by-step guide to getting ready with Crawford on Instagram, and, needless to say, we’re taking notes.

Tilbury, the British makeup artist who is known for her cult-favorite Magic Cream and Hollywood-inspired beauty line, has worked with the OG supermodel and her fellow bombshell babes for years — even naming lipsticks in their honor. Captioning the Instagram photo “adored getting ready with one of my absolute favourite supermodels,” Tilbury broke down how she achieved the understatedly glam look.

To create the bronze smokey eye, Tilbury turned to her Sophisticate four-color eyeshadow palette, which includes shimmering cream, tan, taupe and chocolate shades. Rather than use a traditional black pencil, she smudged a her Classic Eyeliner Pencil in Audrey — a soft dark brown — along the lash line for a more natural effect. For Crawford’s fluttery fringe, Tilbury applied several coats of her Full Fat Lashes mascara.

And now for that enviable glow! To sculpt a subtle contour that adds just a bit more definition to the face, Tilbury used her Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette. The darker shade can be applied to the hollows of the cheeks, while the iridescent champagne shade adds light to the high points of the face. From there, Tilbury layered on even more glow with her new Hollywood Flawless Filter that can be used as a complexion perfecter, highlighter or overall radiance booster with Valencia-like effects.

To complete the luminous look, Tilbury lined Crawford’s lips in her Lip Cheat pencil in Hot Gossip (a tawny rose) before applying her Hot Lips lipstick in Super Cindy, which is named after the catwalk queen, on top. The peachy nude shade has a creamy yet matte finish and took on a more pinkish hue on Crawford thanks to the liner underneath.

So while we may not all be blessed with Crawford’s crazy high cheekbones and bold brows, at least we now know how to fake her supermodel glow!

