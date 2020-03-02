Clare Crawley has officially been named the season 16’s Bachelorette and the world cannot wait to watch her journey of love.

On Monday, March 2, the former Bachelor contestant appeared on Good Morning America, looking as adorable as ever, to share the exciting news.

Clare Crawley Is the Bachelorette: Bachelor Nation Reacts!

For the announcement, she donned a silver sequin-embellished dress with minimal shimmer for a classy finish. The single-sleeve piece is equal parts playful and sexy, the perfect combo for this beloved Bachelor Nation member.

But the best part of the look is you can grab it yourself for a fraction of the original — already affordable — price. Still in stock at 50 percent off, you can get it for $20 at boohoo.com!

Crawley first joined the Bachelor franchise back in 2014 as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor. She became a fan favorite when she infamously told him off after he didn’t propose.

She then went on to compete on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after meeting on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. While the couple split in April, they continue to remain close friends.

Arguably one of the most notable aspects of the California-native is that she’s the oldest lead in the Bachelorette’s history. At 38, by the time filming begins she’ll be 39.

Monday morning’s silver number wouldn’t be the first memorable look the hairstylist has worn. Back in 2018, she appeared on The Winter Games in February 2018 wearing a little red dress from Likely worth $168 paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps. The relatable reality star seriously has mastered a high-low situation.

We can’t wait to see what other fashion choices she brings to the latest season of The Bachelorette, which is set to air on ABC Monday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

