Claudia Oshry got real about the side effects of Ozempic.

Oshry, 29, opened up about experiencing hair loss as a result of taking Ozempic for weight-loss via Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. “It didn’t thin but it started SHEDDING — which is literally worse,” she wrote while doing a Q&A with her followers. “Overall, I’d say it took 6-9 months to get back to normal.”

To revive her locks , the comedian, who is most known for her “Girl With No Job” podcast used “Vegamour Hair Serum daily, prescription Minoxidil, Neutradol [and] prenatal vitamins.” She also kept up with “quarterly haircuts” to maintain her ends.

Her hair has since returned to its original fullness and cascades down her chest.

Ozempic was originally created to help people manage their high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. In recent years, people have relied on it for a weight-loss drug. Doctors have not recommended using Ozempic, or similar drugs including Wegovy or Mounjaro to casually lose weight.

Oshy stopped taking Ozempic in 2023 after losing 70 lbs. Since stopping the drug, she’s shared her plan to maintain her new weight with Page Six, including using Weight Watchers, exercising and eating a high-protein diet.

“I think when I was on Ozempic, my biggest fear was being off of it,” she said. “People would always ask, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’ [I’d say], ‘I don’t know, but I’ll figure it out.’” She continued, “I had a … very bad case of whatever it was, of laziness, of obesity, of poor choices, of really [a] lack of willpower. So I feel … proud of myself.”

She also gushed about her higher energy levels since losing weight. “I will say it’s one of the best feelings. I didn’t even know how different my life could be.”