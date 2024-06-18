Sabrina Carpenter’s latest outfit got Claudia Schiffer’s official stamp of approval.

On Sunday, June 16, the 25-year-old singer wore the same yellow Versace dress that Schiffer, 53, debuted at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Schiffer took to her Instagram stories on Monday, June 17, to compliment the singer’s outfit choice.

“Love to see this dress living so many lives! @donatella_versace @versace,” Schiffer wrote, adding, “@sabrinacarpenter you wear it well 😘.”

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy Style Through the Years Sabrina Carpenter is a rising style star. From sparkly corset dresses to cutout frocks and sheer skirts, the “Nonsense” singer has experimented with a number of designs through the years. Carpenter first made her way on the red carpet in 2011 at the Worldwide Launch of the “Kids Helping Kids: Japan” music video. For the […]

In the two following slides, Schiffer reposted a video of herself modeling the dress on the catwalk, as well as a photo of herself wearing the dress to the premiere of Argylle in January.

Shortly afterwards, Carpenter reposted Schiffer’s Instagram story, writing, “:’) icon!!!!! <3.”

The dress in question is from Versace’s spring/summer 2024 collection. It features a yellow and gray check mark pattern with a yellow floral lace design on the front and sides.

Carpenter wore the dress while performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball at the Wembley Arena in London. While it was undoubtedly the same one that Schiffer previously wore, there were a few key differences that made it stand out.

Unlike the original ankle-length number that Schiffer wore on the runway and the red carpet, Carpenter’s dress was cropped into a mini dress. It also featured ruching at the sides, lending it an asymmetrical silhouette.

Related: Who Wore It Best? Emma Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio wore the same women’s empowerment T-shirt — which babe wore it best?

Carpenter also took to Instagram on Monday, June 17, to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the event with her followers.

She captioned the post: “Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!”

Carpenter and Schiffer aren’t the only celebrities who have worn the eye-catching design since its debut last September. Anne Hathaway also wore the elongated version of the dress to The Albies, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which took place in September 2023 in New York City.