Carrie Underwood Wore Head-to-Toe Sequins for Her 2021 CMTs Performance

Some serious sparkle! Carrie Underwood stepped on stage at the 2021 CMT Awards on Wednesday, June 9, in some blinding bling.

For her performance with NEEDTOBREATHE, the 38-year-old country star dazzled in a Nicolas Jebran suit from the Spring Summer 2020 Silent Conversation Collection. And get this: every single inch was covered in sequins!

The glitzy getup blended black and white sequins along the blazer and pants. But what took the look to the next level was the mesh and metal statement belt, which was designed with strictly black sequins.

While the My Savior singer easily could have opted for some strappy sandals or patent leather heels, she clearly committed to her shimmery ensemble, choosing black sequin booties.

Underwood kept her hair down for the awards show, styling her blonde locks in big bouncy waves. And when it came makeup, she stayed true to the sparkly theme. The CALIA founder rocked a smoky eye with silver glitter pigment across the lid and a glossy pink lip.

The men of NEEDTOBREATH — Bo Rinehart, Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt, Josh Lovelace and Joe Stillwell — clearly got the color coordination memo, too.

For their performance of “I Wanna Remember” with Underwood, the men wore all-black ensembles, spicing up their attire with cowboy hats and necklaces.

NEEDTOBREATH first announced their “I Wanna Remember” collaboration with Underwood in May, as it will be a part of their album Into the Mystery, which is set to be released on July 30.

“‘I Wanna Remember’ is a nostalgic track that takes you back to the moments you never want to forget. We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music,” the band said at the time. “We felt like [Underwood’s] small town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song.”

While Underwood took the stage with the Christian rock band at the CMT Awards, she sang solo the day prior at the Grand Ole Opry.

“It felt soooo good to perform in front of people for the first time in what feels like forever! Thanks, @opry for having us … tonight was magic,” she captioned her tweet, sharing pictures from her performance.

For her return to stage, she stunned in a strapless midi-length dress. The bodice was made up pink sequins, while the white ball skirt had an intricate floral appliqué and silver foil accents. She accessorized the look with pendant earrings.