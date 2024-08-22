Coco Gauff is the queen of denim.
Gauff, 20, showed off a head-to-toe denim look while celebrating her collab with American Eagle in New York City on Wednesday, August 21. Her getup included a cropped charcoal bustier top, matching jeans, featuring rips on her right thigh and a criss-cross waist, and an oversized jacket. While posing for photos, Gauff spun around to show off the back of her jacket, which sparkled with butterflies and bedazzled letters spelling out, “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me.”
The tennis pro styled her outfit with crisp white sneakers, a light blue manicure, a silver watch, charm earrings and an Olympic ring necklace.
For glam, Gauff donned a full beat with foundation, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and long lashes.
Inside the event, Gauff posed with influencer Paige Lorenze and actresses Lola Tung and Bailey Bass.
Lorenze, 26, for her part, rocked a white blazer and flip-flops. She teamed her getup with a bow in her hair and dainty jewelry.
Tung, 21, dazzled in a pink and purple high-neck top and baggy blue jeans. The Summer I Turned Pretty star opted for soft makeup, straightened hair and hoop earrings.
Bass, 21, who played Tsireya in Avatar: The Way of Water, looked trendy in a white flowy top, straight jeans and black flats.
Gauff’s Live Your Life campaign, which launched on Monday, August 19, includes denim skirts, knit tank tops and the exact outfit she wore at the party.
The Olympian gushed about her campaign via Instagram on Monday while posing in a number of her pieces.
“The @americaneagle live your life campaign. So much heart went into designing this collection with the team,” she captioned the post. “Shop Coco x AE online and in select @americaneagle stores August 19th! #AEPartner #AEJeans.”