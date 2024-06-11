Coco Gauff Shows Off Her Natural Curls: ‘Good Fro Day!’

Coco Gauff is giving Us a glimpse at her natural hair.

The 20-year-old tennis champion took to Instagram on Monday, June 10, to show off her coily strands, taking a break from her signature box braids, via a smiling selfie. “Good ‘fro day,” Gauff wrote over the snap, tagging the haircare brand Carol’s Daughter, which offers products catered to textured tresses.

Gauff teamed her ‘do with a cropped black vest, light-wash blue jeans, black sunglasses and gold earrings. The look was a drastic difference from the New Balance workout sets she wears on the tennis court.

The star athlete made headlines earlier this month for calling for change in tennis after a controversial umpire decision at the French Open led to her loss against Iga Świątek.

Gauff got into a dispute with chair umpire Aurélie Tourte when she overruled a call that benefitted Świątek, 23, during their semifinal match on Thursday, June 6. After leading 2-1 in the second set, Gauff broke down in tears when a line judge called Świątek’s serve “out” — but Tourte overruled the decision, reversing the call to “in.” Gauff was upset, claiming she didn’t return the serve because of the original “out” call.

After the disputed call, Gauff said she hopes the sport will implement a video review system.

“Tennis is the only sport where not only we don’t have the VR system, but a lot of times the decisions are made by one person. In other sports there are usually multiple refs making a decision,” Gauff said after the match, per CNN. “I know the U.S. Open brought some of it last year, I believe, I know we used it in our doubles at one point. I definitely think at this point it’s almost ridiculous we don’t have it. Not just speaking because that happened to me, but I just think every sport has it.”

Following the debacle, Gauff won her first major doubles title at the French Open alongside Katerina Siniakova. They defeated Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, giving Gauff her second major after winning the U.S. Open singles last year.