Colman Domingo Adds a Western Flair to the Oscars Red Carpet With Gold-Tipped Cowboy Boots

By
Colman Domingo JC Olivera/Getty Images

If anyone knows how to dress for a red carpet, it’s Colman Domingo.

Domingo, 54, looked more dapper than ever at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles. The Rustin actor posed for photographers on the red carpet in a black custom Louis Vuitton suit. The double-breasted suit featured diamond floral buttons, slightly flared trousers and a bowtie adorned with a crystal brooch.

He accessorized with David Yurman jewelry, including an assortment of oversized rings and chain bracelets, as well as an Omega watch that featured a black wristband.

The most unique accessory of all were his black gold tipped cowboy boots, which subtly poked out from beneath his trousers. The cowboy boots added an unexpected twist to Domingo’s otherwise traditional red carpet outfit.

In an interview with E! before he entered the award show, Domingo said, “I wanted to shine like a diamond,” adding, “I’m having a great time.”

Colman Domingo DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Domingo is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Rustin. He is nominated for the prestigious award alongside four other actors, including Bradley Cooper for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, Paul Giamatti for his role in The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy for his role in Oppenheimer and Jeffrey Wright for his part in American Fiction.

This is the first time that Domingo has ever been nominated for an Oscar. If he wins, he will make history as the first Afro-Latino to win Best Actor.

Rustin follows the life of Bayard Rustin, a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, and his instrumental role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

Earlier in the day, Domingo posted a video to Instagram in which he expressed his gratitude and excitement at his nomination.

“It’s not about who walks away with anything tonight. It’s about the journey and the love and the experiences and the people,” he said, adding, “It goes to [Bayard Rustin]. It goes to all these civil right leaders who were unsung. I thank my cast, my crew. I want to give thanks already!”

