The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left their mark on viewers and the set decor following the season 13 reunion.

After hours of bickering and throwing shade, the women ended up ruining the plush white couches from the Los Angeles-inspired set with their spray tans. Matthew B. Kornegay, the associate production designer for the reunion, took to Instagram earlier this month to share the damning evidence.

“What really happens with 8 (can’t leave out the iconic @kathyhilton) Housewives on 2 rental couches,” he captioned the social media clip that showed the furniture covered with bronze stains. Kornegay hilariously concluded the caption by tagging Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner, who presumably took care of the damage.

Fans have since flooded the comments, with some suggesting that the spots may also be from body makeup.

“This is not just self tanner! Self tanner doesn’t transfer like this after it sets and you shower unless it was applied right before filming. This is body makeup!” one fan wrote as a second added, “Maybe someone should’ve scotch guarded the Housewives. Solid advertising for the steam cleaners though.”

As for who is responsible for the stains, Us Weekly is happy to investigate.

Dorit Kemsley was covered from head to toe in a red hooded Schiaparelli dress, so she is an unlikely suspect. Garcelle Beauvais also didn’t show much skin, opting for a gold sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown. Kyle Richards, for her part, wore a long sleeved number by Victoria Beckham that also shielded her legs and arms.

Erika Jayne, however, rocked a leg-baring mini dress by Balmain. Could it have been her?

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Crystal Kung Minkoff opted for a dress that stopped at her knees by Yannick Machado. Sutton Stracke, meanwhile, sported a halter dress by Schiaparelli that exposed her arms, shoulders and back. (Guilty?)

Annemarie Wiley nailed the cutout trend in a thigh-high slit Balmain design. Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton also made an appearance, shimmering in a tea-length frock.

The three-part reunion premiered on February 28 and concluded on March 13.