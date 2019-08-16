



Let’s take a moment of silence for Counting Crows front man Adam Duritz‘s dreadlocks. He’s shaved them off and we are shook.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 14, the 55-year-old posted a series of pictures from his U.K. trip and in the last snap he shows off his newly shaved head.

In the caption, he recounts everything he did during the visit including visiting vineyards, finishing it off with, “and…oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head! Anarchy In The UK indeed motherf—ers!!!”

The dreadlocks have been a signature style of the “Mr. Jones” singer for multiple decades. So it’s not wonder fans were quite shocked to see this surprising change-up.

“Text to wife: Adam Duritz shaved his head today… that’s bigger news in my world than it should be,” @piztolpete1 commented.

@iamniki.s wrote, “Wait WHAT????!!!! Is this for real??!! I’m in shock lol!!!!”

Overall though, people were pretty into it. “Yessssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Now we can all concentrate on the eyebrows, which were really always the star of the show,” @elizabeth.siwulec wrote. “Looking good AD.”

“OM to the G!! I have never seen you without hair! You’re even more handsome,” wrote @smoreloves_u.

But @mofdesign pointed something out. “Welcome to the other side, man. Enjoy the cool breezes.” And apparently he is.

In an Instagram picture on Thursday, August 15, he is in London wearing a t-shirt, leather jacket and brown hat. As cool as he looks, it turns out the hat wasn’t necessarily a style choice.

“Went for a walk in London this morning. Nearly froze my brain right out of my head,” he captioned another photo of himself. “Apparently it’s a whole new world out there. Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter & bought hats. Jaunty little f–ker now, ain’t I? Thanks Lock & Co Hatters.”

Guess we can expect some stylish hats in Duritz’s near future and we definitely don’t hate it.

