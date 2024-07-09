Courteney Cox gave fans a glimpse of how she stays fit.

Cox, who turned 60 last month, took to Instagram to share her workout routine on Monday, July 8. “So I just had a birthday,” she said while exercising her arms. “Don’t love the number, but look, we have no choice. You just gotta do the best you can.” Cox then jumped into her fitness routine, which included ab workouts, a run, pull ups, weights and more. While exercising, she rocked a black sports bra and matching leggings.

Cox then stepped out of a freezer while rocking a sexy black bikini and a sheet mask over her face. Her two-piece featured a balconette top and low-waisted bottoms. She paired her ensemble with gold chain necklaces, black slides and a red light baseball cap, which are known to stimulate hair growth.

“What, it’s cryotherapy?” she quipped. (Cryotherapy is used to treat abnormal tissue in the body.)

Related: Courteney Cox Through the Years: Photos of Her ‘Friends’ Era and Beyond Her beauty stands the test of time! Courteney Cox has been a beloved fixture in fans’ lives for decades, thanks to her starring role as Monica Geller on Friends. Throughout her years in show business, the actress has undergone a transformation — from a fresh-faced star in the making to a seasoned celebrity. The Alabama […]

This isn’t the first time Cox has shown off her physique in a bikini. In February, she rocked a purple two-piece while taking a cold plunge. Her set featured a triangle top and matching bottoms. Cox elevated the piece with dainty gold earrings.

For glam, she went makeup-free and twisted her hair back into a ponytail with her curtain bangs framing her face. The actress completed her look with thermal water shoes.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

In the video, she asked the cameraman if her “ice bath socks” were considered cheating a cold plunge, which is to help soreness, reduce stress and more. “It’s really f–king cold,” Cox yelled as she stepped into the outdoor bath.

She again slayed in a bikini in September 2022, while driving a boat through the Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Her swimsuit featured triangle cups, a halter top and thin patterned straps. Her low-waisted bottoms were complete with string sides and the same pattern.