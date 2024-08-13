Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette wishes she had her mom’s vintage clothes.

Coco, 20, opened up about wanting to wear more of her mom’s clothes while chatting with Refinery29 on Monday, August 12. “Fun fact she didn’t save anything for me from the ‘90s,” Coco, who Courteney, 60, shares with ex-husband David Arquette, quipped.

She continued as Cox shook her head beside her, “It’s actually very rude. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh those outfits’ — no, I don’t have them.”

In the 90’s, Cox became a household name for playing Monica Geller on Friends, where she wore red tank tops and dresses, patterned frocks, sweaters, fitted tops and more.

Related: See Every Time Celebrity Kids Wore Their Parents’ Red Carpet Outfits Angelina Jolie and more A-listers have passed down their favorite fashion pieces to their children. Jolie lent her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, a bejeweled Elie Saab gown for the Eternals premiere in October 2021. Jolie, who shares Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt, first wore the frock at the 2014 Academy Awards. “My kids are all […]

While she didn’t hold on to much of her wardrobe, Cox did keep a dress from 1998, which Coco wore in 2019.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase!” Cox captioned a side-by-side photo of her and Coco wearing the dress, which featured a V-neck, a sheer floral pattern and blue slip dress. “21 years later.”

Cox first wore the frock while attending the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes. At the time, she accessorized with a black pearl necklace and matching earrings. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and blown out.

When Coco wore the dress, she styled it with a dainty gold pendant necklace, a scrunchie on her wrist and a delicate ring. She donned soft makeup including mascara and pink lips and wore her hair down and straightened.

Besides her wearing her mom’s clothes, Coco has shown off her personal style on the red carpet while posing with Cox. In March 2023, Coco rocked a cherry red milkmaid dress featuring thin straps and a flowy skirt. She complemented the frock with black heels and dainty earrings.

Related: Courteney Cox Through the Years: Photos of Her ‘Friends’ Era and Beyond Her beauty stands the test of time! Courteney Cox has been a beloved fixture in fans’ lives for decades, thanks to her starring role as Monica Geller on Friends. Throughout her years in show business, the actress has undergone a transformation — from a fresh-faced star in the making to a seasoned celebrity. The Alabama […]

On the red carpet, she held hands with her mom, who opted for a velvet blazer and little black dress.