Their new normal! Courteney Cox and David Arquette have been coparenting their daughter, Coco, since their 2010 split.

The former couple welcomed their baby girl in 2004. After they called it quits, the actor went on to welcome sons Charlie and Augustus with his wife, Christina McLarty.

The Virginia native described his parenting style to Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020, saying, “Life’s too short to get uptight all the time. But they also need boundaries, so it’s a balance.”

The See Spot Run star went on to say that his relationship with his eldest is like that of an “elevated chauffeur.” Arquette explained at the time: “That’s where we spend most of our quality time is just me driving her around somewhere. I’ll maybe get a few things out of her, and then it’s onto the phone or something.”

Having kids has “grounded” the Tripper author, he added, explaining, “It’s a Loy of energy. “It’s a lot of sleepless nights. There are a lot of early mornings. … Christina is an incredible mother. All of it has been a real joy.”

As for Coco’s relationship with her mom, the Friends alum has shared sweet bonding moments with her daughter via social media, from collaborating on Hamilton songs to holiday selfies.

Jennifer Aniston gushed in November 2019 about how “fast” Coco has been growing. The Morning Show star called herself “protective” of her former costar’s daughter and said she loves her “deep.”

When it comes to following in her parents’ acting footsteps, Coco’s aunt Rosanna Arquette has warned her niece against this. The Emmy nominee exclusively explained to Us in February 2019, “It’s tough on kids. I think it’s a hard business for adults so, my gosh, you bring kids into it, there are some things that are not appropriate and not OK. Children have been hurt, and I’m like a mama lion in that sense.”

Keep scrolling to read Cox and Arquette’s quotes over the years about raising their teenager together.